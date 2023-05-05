How to teach economics — but make it ridiculous, funny and easy to understand

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode DIY.

Economics jargon can be intimidating. That's why Jack Corbett decided to make educational TikTok videos that make economic concepts and financial literacy simple... and silly.

About Jack Corbett

Jack Corbett studied experimental cinema at Ohio State University before joining NPR as the Tiny Desk intern. He is a videographer and producer for Planet Money and is widely known as Planet Money's "TikTok Guy."

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.