Victory Day for Russia and other Soviet states looks different in Ukraine this year

Tuesday marks Victory Day for Russia and other former Soviet states, which celebrate the end of World War II a day later than other allied countries. Ukraine, which historically celebrated the victory against Nazism with Russia on this day, is moving to switch its celebration of this anniversary to May 8 to take a stand against Russia and align with the rest of the West.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Siobhán O’Grady, the Washington Post’s chief Ukraine correspondent, on what this day is like in Ukraine today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.