The Move Forward Party, an opposition party driven by young voters, won the plurality of seats in Thailand’s recent elections. But the country’s military-backed government may not allow them to rule.

We get the latest from Bangkok from the Thai Inquirer’s Ken Mathis Lohatepanont.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.