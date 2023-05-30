© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What we can learn from past failures on immigration reform?

Published May 30, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

We’ve been following efforts by two congresswomen who recently introduced a bipartisan bill to reform the country’s immigration system. The plan comes after decades of failure to address immigration in Congress.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jorge Ramos, longtime anchor at Univision, about what we can learn from past failures to change the immigration system.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.