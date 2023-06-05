NEPM wins 2022 regional Murrow Award

May 23, 2023, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — NEPM is pleased to announce that it has won a 2022 regional Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The award was given for "'Flying on strings and cloth,' high above western Massachusetts," a profile of paragliders in western Massachusetts by freelance reporter Ben James.

James’ story won the regional Murrow award for Excellence in Sound. He captured the sound by making a tandem paragliding flight — microphone in hand — off Mount Tom in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The story shared a detailed look into a tight-knit paragliding community that flocks to Mount Tom to take advantage of favorable wind conditions and beautiful views of the valley below.

As a member of RTDNA’s Region 10, NEPM competed with other “small market” radio stations throughout New England, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. James’ story will now be under consideration for a national Murrow Award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. Founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, RTDNA’s mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

Ben James has produced extensive news series for NEPM on a number of topics including youth mental health , teaching during the pandemic, the shortage of teachers of color — as well as a documentary on an extraordinary Springfield resident, Rumbila Abdullahi.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media is a community-supported, independent non-profit organization based in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media —TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels, and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org