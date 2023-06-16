© 2023 New England Public Media

Probe into Minneapolis Police Department finds use of excessive force, discrimination

Published June 16, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the results of a two-year probe into the Minneapolis Police Department and officers’ use of force. This federal investigation began in April 2021, just after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd’s murder.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Andy Mannix, who covers crime and police for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

