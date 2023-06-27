'A most tolerant little town': The forgotten story of desegregation in Clinton, Tennessee

In August, 1956, in the small town of Clinton, Tennessee 12 boys and girls walked through the doors of the local high school.

“They were the first Black students to enroll in any high school in the former Confederacy under a court order — and they were making American history,” Rachel Martin says.

Jo Ann Allen was one of those students.

“On the inside some of the students were trying to be nice,” Jon Ann Allen says. “In fact, in my homeroom, one young lady nominated me to be vice president of my homeroom.”

Outside, it was a very different story. Segregationists blew up the high school. Years of unrest tore the town apart.

“They were yelling at us, screaming names, they started to throw rotten eggs and tomatoes and, a few rocks got past our heads,” Allen says.

Today, On Point: The forgotten story of desegregation in Clinton, Tennessee.

Rachel Louise Martin, historian and writer. Author of “A Most Tolerant Little Town: The Explosive Beginning of School Desegregation.”

Jo Ann Allen Boyce, one of the 12 Black students who went to Clinton High School. Co-author with Debbie Levy of a young adult book about her experience called “This Promise of Change: One Girl’s Story in the Fight for School Equality.”

