How California public colleges boosted diversity without affirmative action

Last week, the Supreme Court banned affirmative action in college admissions.

Almost 30 years ago, California voters directed their public universities to do the same.

“This has just been a long, tortured journey,” Teresa Watanabe, staff writer covering higher education for the LA Times, says.

“After the Black and Latino populations plunged so heavily, the UC system started doing all kinds of things to try to rebuild the enrollment of Black and brown students without using race.”

Today, On Point: Schools around the country must now rethink admissions after the end of affirmative action. What can they learn from California’s experience?

Guests

Youlanda Copeland-Morgan, former vice provost for enrollment management at UCLA. She retired last month. Reshaped UCLA’s outreach, recruitment and enrollment strategies in the post-Proposition 209 era. National leader in advancing equity in higher education.

John McWhorter, associate professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University. Author of “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America.”

Also Featured

Teresa Watanabe, staff writer covering higher education for the LA Times.

Ajay Mani, manager of culture, curriculum and instruction here at the Sola Tech Center.

Michelle Gutierrez, rising sophomore studying music at UC Berkeley.

