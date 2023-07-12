Culture to Do: July 12, 2023

Ball in the House

Watermelon Wednesdays, West Whately Chapel

Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Boston-based a cappella group Ball in the House will tell the story of African American music, from its origins to today With rap, hiphop, funk, R&B, and soul. They headlined the 2018 and 2016 China International Chorus Festival in Beijing, won the 2016 Boston Harmony Sweepstakes, and were voted 2014 APCA Band of the Year and 2009 Best of Boston for Outstanding Musical Performers.

Off Peak

Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Great Barrington

Through Sunday, July 23

Off Peak is a comedy that premiered last year at the Hudson Stage Company before a brief run Off Broadway where it picked up positive reviews. Off Peak is by Brenda Withers, directed by James Warwick and features Peggy Pharr-Wilson and Kevin O’Rourke as ex-lovers now train passengers who thought they would never see each other again. The New Yorker called it “sly, smart, often very funny…providing an abundance of emotional and intellectual twists and turns.”

Jake Shimabukuro

Bombyx, Florence

Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

Over the past two decades, Hawaii-born Jake Shimabukuro has taken his ukulele on trips into jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk and even classical. He rose from local phenom to YouTube sensation to headlining the world’s most prestigious concert venues, including the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, and the Sydney Opera House. A while back, there was a beautiful PBS documentary about Jake on PBS. In conjunction with that, I hosted a meet and greet with him in Northampton. You can’t find a kinder, more gracious and humble artist.

Maeve Gilchrist

Antenna Cloud Farm, Gill

Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

Maeve Gilchrist has taken the Celtic lever harp to new, innovative levels of performance. She tours internationally with groups including the Silkroad Ensemble and Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince Ensemble, and her recent album, “The Harpweaver,” was hailed by the Irish Times as “Buoyant, sprightly and utterly beguiling.” She will be joined by guitarist Kyle Sanna. Plan to arrive early to enjoy a picnic on the magically beautiful grounds.

Jacob’s Pillow On the Road

Free Pop-up performances

Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. in Great Barrington

Saturday, July 15 at 5 p.m. in Becket

Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. in North Adams

Catch free pop-up outdoor dance performances across the Berkshires, featuring Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company. Just Sole! was founded in 2010 by its directors Kyle “JustSole” Clark and Dinita “Queen Dinita” Clark. The mission of the company is to use hip-hop dance of all styles to inspire, empower, innovate, and motivate others to embrace their story and individuality.

33 Outside

Northampton Center for the Arts

Friday, July 14 from 7:30 –9:30 p.m.

33 Outside is an outdoor, family-friendly, community dance party at 33 Hawley Street, free and open to the public, where DJs from the Peace & Rhythm collective spin, “head-nodding, feel-good, body-moving music.” These artists blend styles and genres and are responsive to the crowd, creating a joyful collaborative energy. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase from local vendors.

Marlboro Music

Marlboro, Vermont

Saturday, July 15 – Sunday, Aug. 13

Since its founding in 1951, Marlboro Music has transformed the world of chamber music and played a vital role in developing generations of new musical leaders. Each summer, Marlboro gathers some 75 exceptionally talented instrumentalists and singers of widely varying ages, backgrounds, and points of view. New musical leaders are joined by eminent concert artists from around the world who live together for seven weeks as one nurturing and closely-knit family. Here’s where we come in: after three weeks of rehearsals, Marlboro artists begin to share the results of their musical discoveries in five weekends of public performances. Tickets are selling out; grab them soon!

G.E. Smith in Concert

Belchertown High School

Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

It's not every day that you get to encounter guitar phenoms, but in this case, one happens to be coming to Belchertown on Saturday. G.E. Smith is a multi-instrumentalist best known as music director and band leader for the Saturday Night Live Band from 1985-1995. He was also the lead guitarist for Hall & Oates. Proceeds from his concert at Belchertown High will support the Belchertown School District’s music department.

LuluFest Lenox Jazz Festival

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

After 12 years in Kingston, New York, as the Wall Street Jazz Festival and seven years as LuluFest ATX in Austin, Texas, the first LuluFest Lenox arrives in the Berkshires. LuluFest features women in leadership roles presenting their concepts of jazz, in what has been historically a male-dominated field. This year, vocalist-producer and director Suzi Stern and festival founder and director Peggy Stern bring the celebration to Lenox, in collaboration with Berkshires Jazz, Inc. and The Ritenuto Foundation. You’ll hear three brilliant women-led bands: Mary Ann McSweeney’s Urban Fado Project, the Peggy Stern Quartet, and Grammy-nominated jazz violinist Sara Caswell and her band.

BLKBOK

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m.

The pianist and former child prodigy BLKBOK (pronounced “Black Bach”) was born and raised in Detroit and used classical training as a springboard through the worlds of pop and hip-hop. Since then he’s been music directing and playing in bands of artists from Justin Timberlake to Rihanna. His acclaimed debut solo recording, “Black Book,” is a modern masterpiece; live in concert, he places his solo compositions into cultural context with spoken word/poetry intros.

Community Day

The Clark, Williamstown

Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This annual event is free and open to the public! Adventure around the Clark’s 140-acre campus and enjoy free admission to the permanent collection galleries and special exhibitions, including "Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth," "Humane Ecology: Eight Positions," and "Elizabeth Atterbury: Oracle Bones." Enjoy activities that relate to the exhibits — dance to live music inspired by the sounds of nature, learn how natural pulp becomes paper, and participate in creating a collective forest full of color and magic.

DakhaBrakha

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

DakhaBrakha is a world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” they create a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, and Ukrainian traditional instrumentation, the quartet’s powerful vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

Big Thief

The Pines Theater at Look Park, Northampton

Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

To truly dig into all that the music of Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik, Buck Meek, and James Krivchenia desired in 2020, the band decided to write and record a rambling account of growth as individuals, musicians, and chosen family over four distinct recording sessions — in upstate New York, Topanga Canyon, The Rocky Mountains, and Arizona. It resulted in 45 completed songs, 20 of which ended up in their sprawling double album, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.” Check out their NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Blues for an Alabama Sky

Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield

Tuesday, July 18 – Saturday, Aug. 5

New York, 1930. Following a decade of creative explosion, the Harlem Renaissance is starting to feel the bite of the Great Depression. In the face of hardship and dwindling opportunity, Angel and her friends battle to keep their artistic dreams alive. But, when Angel falls for a stranger from Alabama, their romance forces the group to make good on their ambitions or give in to the reality of the time.

Darlingside

The Clark, Williamstown

Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.

It’s a homecoming for local favorites Darlingside, formed in the early 2000s when the band members were students at Williams College. Dynamic and charming, they are known for their harmonies and intelligent songwriting. This is a free outdoor concert in celebration of the July release of their latest album. Bring a picnic and your own seating.

The Kingston Trio

The Academy of Music, Northampton

Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

This is your chance to rediscover the timeless music of The Kingston Trio. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward, have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent. They’ll perform such timeless classics “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley.”