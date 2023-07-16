Culture to Do: July 26, 2023

Bang on a Can: LOUD Weekend 2023

MASS MoCA

Thursday, July 27 – Saturday, July 29

This is a fully loaded, three-day, eclectic mix of creative, experimental, and unusual music. Featuring the Kronos Quartet — celebrating 50 years of virtuosic strings — Love in Exile (Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily), Ensemble Klang, Bang on a Can All-Stars, Paola Prestini’s House of Zodiac performed by Jeffrey Zeigler with films by Murat Eyuboglu, Tarta Relena, and much more.

The Light

Chester Theatre Company

Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, Aug. 6

Rashad and Genesis have just gotten engaged. To celebrate, he wants to take her to a show by a local Chicago musician who’s made it big. When she refuses, revealing that the rapper assaulted a friend in college, the celebration is cut short. As their discussion grows into an argument, more secrets are exposed, and the past threatens to overshadow their future.

Cold Chocolate

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

The Naumkeag at Night series offers the perfect end to a summer day, with live music with Naumkeag’s stunning views and gardens as a spectacular backdrop. Cold Chocolate is a Boston-based, genre-bending Americana duo that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own.

Please Touch! A Tactile Exploration of Sante Graziani’s Mural

Springfield Museums

Opens Saturday, July 29

In 1943, Sante Graziani submitted the winning design to a mural competition hosted by the Springfield Museums. The artist’s mural, which was painted in 1947 and celebrates Springfield’s vibrant artistic community, remains on view in its original location at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Graziani’s mural, the Springfield Museums invite visitors to explore a custom-made tactile reproduction of the artwork.

Springfield Dragon Boat Festival

North Riverfront Park

Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The 9th annual Springfield Dragon Boat Festival is a day of fun, food, Asian-themed entertainment, vendors, community support, and competition at Springfield’s North Riverfront Park. Races between dragon boats (16- or 20-person canoes with dragon heads and tails) start on the Connecticut River at 8 a.m.

17th Annual Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour and Sale

Saturday July 29 and Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This pottery tour has earned national recognition and draws visitors from all over the region. There are 8 stops on the tour, each hosted by a local artist, and each artist hosts guests. Plus, they donate a portion of the proceeds to local elementary schools for art supplies. Download the map and travel at your own pace.

The Secret Garden: Spring Version

The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield

Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m.

The enchanting children’s classic was reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and playwright Marsha Norman. This enhanced concert-style presentation showcases the essence of the original musical in a condensed and dynamic format that’s perfect for younger audiences.

Steph Davis

Indoor Stage, Antenna Cloud Farm, Gill

Saturday, July 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Steph Davis is a marimbist, arranger, composer, educator, cultural activist, and researcher. Their work engages people, traditions, and technologies of the African diaspora as means for uncovering truthful historiographies, finding creative self-actualization, and reaching for collective liberation.

Rock Voices Summer of 70s

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Join the area’s only rock choir for an evening of music from the 70s! The 150+ voice choir will be backed up by a live rock band. The concert will feature the music of ABBA, Little River Band, Earth Wind & Fire, Pat Benatar, Supertramp, The Doobie Brothers, Kansas, Mama Cass, Christopher Cross, and more.

Now’s The Time + Do It Now

An Evening of Jazz, World Music and Spoken Word

Northampton Center for the Arts

Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Now’s The Time jazz sextet will perform music by Shorter, Mingus, Ellington, Morgan, plus spoken word by bandmember Michael Favala Goldman, who will sign his new books of poems, “What Minimal Joy” and “Someday All of This Will Be Yours.” Do It Now combines poetry, story-telling, political commentary and musical improvisation to share the vision and hope to rescue our planet.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare & Company

Aug. 1 – Sept. 10

Athenians mix it up with the forest fairies in this raucous romp that features magical meddling, romantic tangles, and a play within a play for good measure. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been described by scholars as carnivalesque: pushing the plot forward through humor and chaos.

Karrin Allyson / Noho Jazz Workshop

The Drake, Amherst

Tuesday, August 1 at 8 p.m.

Karrin Allyson, 5-time Grammy nominated jazz vocalist, pianist, and songwriter is coming for a special session of the Noho Jazz Workshop. She’s widely recognized as one of the most gifted voices of her generation. She has built a mastery of The Great American Songbook, blues, pop, be-bop, Brazilian, and French chansons, and more. There will be a generously long set followed by a jam session. Bring you axe if you want to join in.

TurnPark Art Space

West Stockbridge

TurnPark is a marble and limestone quarry that has been transformed into an outdoor sculpture park by founders Igor Gomberg and Katya Brezgunova. You can wander the pathways and stone staircases throughout the 16-acre property and discover artwork at every turn. Plus! Two indoor exhibits – “Steven Careau in the lining of fields” and “Nikolai Silis: Don Quixote Graphic Series” — close on Monday, July 31.

Wednesday Folk Traditions: Evelyn Harris with Giving Voice

Porter-Phelps-Huntington House Museum, Hadley

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The Wednesday Folk Traditions concert series continues with Evelyn Harris and Giving Voice in the 11th annual Horace Clarence Boyer Memorial Gospel Performance. Evelyn Harris, a powerhouse vocalist, will perform with Mary Witt and Ellen Cogen, of Giving Voice.

