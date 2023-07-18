Maine AG files civil rights complaint after alleged threat to Black man

Maine's Attorney General has filed a civil rights complaint against a New Hampshire man who allegedly threatened a Black man at the Oxford Casino in April.

According to the AG's office, 48-year-old Kenneth McInnis of New Ipswich had previously supervised the victim, a South Sudanese man, at Whole Foods in Portland.

On April 4th, officials say the victim was at the Oxford Casino playing roulette when McInnis allegedly walked up behind him, used a racial slur, and threatened him before walking away.

Maine's Civil Rights Act prohibits the use or threat of violence against a person motivated by that person's color or race.

McInnis could face up to 364 days in prison and a two-thousand dollar fine.