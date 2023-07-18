Photos: This year at NEPM
Kristin Steuber holds an "I Love NEPM" card at the Antiques Roadshow tour stop at Old Sturbridge Village in June.
Guests enjoy the 2023 NEPM Asparagus Festival on the Hadley Town Common.
NEPM donors Ken and Karen Furst brought a chair for appraisal at the Antiques Roadshow tour stop at Old Sturbridge Village.
Guests Rachel and Sam at the 2023 Food and Wine Lovers' Weekend at MGM Springfield.
Families play the Asparagus Pick game at the 2023 NEPM Asparagus Festival on the Hadley Town Common.
A storyteller performs during Valley Voices Story Slam: Best Of Season 8 at the Academy of Music Theatre.
A baby wears an asparagus hat at the 2023 NEPM Asparagus Festival on the Hadley Town Common.
NEPM staffers Sarah, Dawn, Patrick and Jerry work the NEPM booth at the Antiques Roadshow tour stop at Old Sturbridge Village.
The winners of Valley Voices Story Slam: Best of Season 8 on stage at the Academy of Music Theatre.
Guests brought a large dog statue to Old Sturbridge Village for appraisal at the Antiques Roadshow tour stop.
Chefs from Holyoke Community College at the Food and Wine Lovers' Weekend at MGM Springfield.
A ghost with a spider at NEPM Kids Day 2022 on Springfield's Court Square.
Curious George meets a little Curious George at NEPM Kids Day 2022 on Springfield's Court Square.
The drummer leads the costume parade at NEPM Kids Day 2022 on Springfield's Court Square.
A father helps his son fill out an I Love NEPM card (he loves PBS Kids!) at the Antiques Roadshow tour stop at Old Sturbridge Village.
Members of a dance troupe participate in a fun science experiment with the Tumble science podcast at NEPM Kids Day on Springfield's Court Square.
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte are the hosts of NEPM's newest show, The Fabulous 413, airing weekdays at 3 p.m. on NEPM 88.5.
Renovations at NEPM's headquarters at 44 Hampden St., Springfield, have been completed.
Dear NEPM Friends,
This summer we have a new wave of optimism for us all at NEPM. We have a newly-renovated facility. Our NEPM Asparagus Festival drew 7,000 visitors. We were the partner station for "Antiques Roadshow" in Old Sturbridge Village. We completed the 62nd season of “As Schools Match Wits.” Our newsroom was again recognized with awards for its features and commentaries. And we have a brand-new class of Media Lab students this month. With new programs like “The Fabulous 413," you’re starting to hear our commitment to the unique voices and stories of western Massachusetts.
As we build the future of NEPM, I know that together, we can do it. Thank you, for your commitment to NEPM and to the western Mass. community.
Matt
NEPM President