What the end of the Black Sea grain deal means for Somalia and other developing countries

Earlier this week, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other food items to 45 countries. The failure to renew this deal puts millions of people who face hunger in a difficult position. Developing countries like Somalia are especially at risk due to their reliance on wheat imported from Russia and Ukraine.

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Binyam Gebru, who works with Save the Children in Somalia.

