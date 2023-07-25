Twitter rebranded as X, more changes to follow

Elon Musk is officially rebranding Twitter to X. The iconic blue bird logo is already gone from the social media platform, and more changes are soon to follow Since Musk acquired Twitter last October, he’s steadily removed many of the features that users knew well. Now he says he wants X to become an “everything app” where users can do everything from networking to e-commerce.

