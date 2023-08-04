© 2023 New England Public Media

CT can keep law that ends religious exemptions for vaccines, federal appeals court rules

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
A federal appeals court has upheld a Connecticut law that eliminates religious exemptions for school vaccines.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that barred people from seeking a religious exemption from immunization requirements at public and private schools, colleges and day cares.

The legislation was quickly challenged, with religious and medical freedom advocates arguing Connecticut’s new law was a violation of constitutional and parental rights.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that argument in a decision issued Friday — upholding Connecticut's law.

The majority argued Connecticut’s law contains “no trace of hostility toward religion” and that there is generally not a right for parents to “direct how a public school teaches their child.”

The judges said Connecticut’s school vaccination requirements, which still allow for medical exemptions, are reasonable to protect public health and safety.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong praised the decision.

“This decision is a full and resounding affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of Connecticut’s vaccine requirements,” Tong said in a statement. “Vaccines save lives — this is a fact beyond dispute. The legislature acted responsibly and well within its authority to protect the health of Connecticut families and stop the spread of preventable disease.”

Connecticut law requires students receive certain immunizations before enrolling in school.

Prior to 2021, students could apply for medical or religious exemptions to that requirement. The 2021 legislation, “P.A. 21-6,” eliminated the religious exemption, but grandfathered students in kindergarten through grade 12 who had already received such exemptions.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public.
