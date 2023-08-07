Hollywood writers strike marches on as stalemate continues

Last Friday, the Writers Guild of America met with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to discuss contract negotiations. It was the first meeting between the two parties since the strike began in May, and it ended without much progress. Both sides could not agree on the terms to resume talks, so the strike will continue indefinitely.

Alex Weprin, media and business writer with the Hollywood Reporter.

