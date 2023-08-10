© 2023 New England Public Media

Another soggy record reached atop Mount Washington

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Meteorologist Alex Branton measures precipitation Aug. 9, 2023 at the Mount Washington Observatory.
Mount Washington Observatory
/
MountWashington.org
Meteorologist Alex Branton measures precipitation Aug. 9, 2023 at the Mount Washington Observatory.

Another record has fallen atop Mount Washington.

It is now officially the wettest summer on record for the Mount Washington Observatory.

Meteorologist Alex Branton, in a measurement taken Wednesday, measured 37.85 inches of precipitation. That surpasses the previous record, set in 1998, of 37.80 inches, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

Signs pointed to such records falling earlier this summer.

Last month was the wettest July atop Mount Washington, which is 6,288 feet above sea level,, breaking a record of precipitation that had stood since 1996.

The future could be just as soggy, or even more so. The New Hampshire climate assessment, a report from the state Department of Environmental Services, shows climate change delivering warmer and wetter weather for the Granite State.

Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
