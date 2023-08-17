Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood on new album 'Jarak Qaribak'

Musician Jonny Greenwood is the lead guitarist for the alternative rock band Radiohead, but his latest album has a lot of Middle Eastern influence. Greenwood recorded with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa. The album is called “Jarak Qaribak,” Arabic for “your neighbor is your friend.”

Greenwood spoke to member station WYPR and its music podcast “Essential Tremors,” hosted by Lee Gardner and Matthew Byars.

