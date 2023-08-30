© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What led to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Published August 30, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Today marks the second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. We look back at the string of decisions that led to the chaotic pull-out.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with veteran journalist Peter Bergen, who hosts the podcast “In The Room,” produced by Fresh Produce Media on Audible with a two-part episode on the withdrawal. Breshna Musazai, a student in Afghanistan who managed to get out, joins the conversation too.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.