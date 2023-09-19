Just a couple of years ago, cryptocurrency seemed like an investment not to be missed:

“We had heard so many stories of people getting rich overnight on crypto that even like the craziest promises seemed kind of plausible,” Zeke Faux says.

But then came 2022 and the trillion-dollar crypto wipeout.

Now, crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to go to trial on fraud charges. We’re in the depths of crypto winter. $2 trillion in value wiped out last year.

Today, On Point: Tales from the world of cryptocurrency and casino capitalism.

Guests

Zeke Faux, investigative reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek. Author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

Book Excerpt

