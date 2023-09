A laundromat owner in water conservation-conscious Aurora, Colorado, installed water-saving washing machines. His customers abandoned him. A psychology researcher explains why people are skeptical of green initiatives, which the owner learned in time to lure customers back.

Colorado Public Radio’s Rachel Estabrook reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.