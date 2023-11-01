Even as news from Middle East dominates headlines, Ukraine-Russia war rages on

With more than three weeks of devastating headlines coming out of the Israel-Hamas war, the war in Ukraine has been relegated to the back pages. But as Ukrainians prepare for another winter under heavy fire from Russian forces, at least one thing is clear; the brutal conflict is far from over.

On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainian troops, saying

there would be no easy victories in the counter-offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory. He stressed that when the war began more than two years ago, few expected Ukraine would survive at all.

These comments come as Russia intensifies its assaults, and a week after authorities in the Kherson and Donetsk regions asked parents to evacuate more than 1,000 children to safety.

Maria Avdeeva has been watching the situation from her home in Kharkiv, where students continue their studies in metro stations, and shelling killed at least one

person overnight. Avdeeva talks to host Robin Young about Ukraine and her

fears.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.