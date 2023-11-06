Death toll in Gaza surpasses 10,000 people, 1 month into Israel-Hamas war

It’s been one month since Hamas attacked Israeli towns, killing an estimated 1,400 people according to Israeli officials. In the ensuing war, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 10,000 people, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, during its ongoing bombardment of the region over the last month.

We get the latest from NPR’s Lauren Frayer.

