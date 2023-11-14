New digs, fab party at NEPM

On behalf of everyone at NEPM, thank you for joining us for our studio-warming party! We had a great time showing you around and introducing you to our newest Jazz à la Mode host, Avery Sharpe, plus tasting two wines that might end up bumping the beaujolais from your Thanksgiving table next week.

As we take time to appreciate what’s important to us this month, I hope you know how grateful we are for your continued support of New England Public Media.

The new building is more than a physical structure, it’s a symbol of what we aim to be: a destination in downtown Springfield that brings together audio, video, community events, and more, all in service of enriching people’s lives in western Mass. That vision is only possible because of you.

We put together a slideshow of photos from the evening for you to enjoy.

Again, thank you for joining us and we look forward to having you back soon.

Matt

President, NEPM