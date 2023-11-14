© 2023 New England Public Media

New digs, fab party at NEPM

New England Public Media
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST
1 of 32  — 01NEPM-2023 Open House - Avery performing, drummer blurry.jpg
The Avery Sharpe Quartet performs at NEPM's studio warming party, Nov. 2, 2023.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
2 of 32  — 02NEPM-2023 Open House-Matt speech.jpg
President Matt Abramovitz says a few words to the crowd at NEPM's studio warming party.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
3 of 32  — 03NEPM-2023 Open House-wine tasting w_tie breaker Nirvani w_Monte, Kaliis.jpg
Reporter Nirvani Williams breaks the Wine Thunderdome tie with Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
4 of 32  — 04NEPM-2023 Open House Guests.jpg
Guests at the NEPM studio warming party.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
5 of 32  — 05NEPM-2023 Open House-Carrie Larsen w_Steve and Barbara Gelling.jpg
Carey Larsen with Steve and Barbara Gelling.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
6 of 32  — 06NEPM-2023 Open House-Matt A interview w_Monte, Kaliis.jpg
President Matt Abramovitz answers questions from Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
7 of 32  — 07NEPM-2023 Open House-Lisa Andoscia, Paul Lambert, Chris Daly, 7550.jpg
Lisa Andoscia, Paul Lambert and Chris Daly,
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
8 of 32  — 08NEPM-2023 Open House Monte with Dennis Bromery, Linda Marston.jpg
Monte Belmonte with Dennis Bromery and Linda Marston.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
9 of 32  — 09NEPM-2023 Open House-band from stage before show.jpg
The Avery Sharpe Quartet prepares before the show.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
10 of 32  — 10NEPM-2023 Open House-Aaron Vega w_Mary and Chris Fournier.jpg
Aaron Vega with Mary and Chris Fournier.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
11 of 32  — 11NEPM-2023 Open House- Matt A. and Lisa Andoscia.jpg
Matt Abramovitz and Lisa Andoscia.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
12 of 32  — 12NEPM-2023 Open House-Beth and Karen.jpg
NEPM's Beth Fox and Karen Brown.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
13 of 32  — 13NEPM-2023 Open House-Beth, Bruce, Matt Landon, Bill McLean.jpg
Beth Fox, Bruce Stebbins, Matt Landon and Bill McLean.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
14 of 32  — 14NEPM-2023 Open House-Chris and Vanessa.jpg
NEPM's Chris Daly and Vanessa Cerillo.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
15 of 32  — 15NEPM-2023 Open House Media Lab.jpg
NEPM Media Lab interns with NEPM's Ismary Santiago-Lugo and Vanessa Pabón-Hernandez.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
16 of 32  — 16NEPM-2023 Open House-Tema Silk, Jill Kaufman 7553.jpg
NEPM's Tema Silk and Jill Kaufman.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
17 of 32  — 17NEPM-2023 Open House-Keisha Green and Kaliis.jpg
Keisha Green and Kaliis Smith.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
18 of 32  — 18NEPM-2023 Open House-Patrick Carpenter, Laura Wright 7547.jpg
Patrick Carpenter and Laura Wright.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
19 of 32  — 19NEPM-2023 Open House-Guests 7538.jpg
Guests at NEPM's studio warming party.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
20 of 32  — 20NEPM-2023 Open House-Karen, Yemisi and Tema.jpg
Karen Brown, Yemisi Oloruntola-Coates and Tema Silk.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
21 of 32  — 21NEPM-2023 Open House-Jill Kaufman and friends 7549.jpg
Jill Kaufman and guests.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
22 of 32  — 22NEPM-2023 Open House-Group Shot 7541.jpg
Guests enjoy the party at NEPM's studio warming.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
23 of 32  — 23NEPM-2023 Open House-Kaliis, Monte and Mr. Bride.jpg
Kaliis Smith, Monte Belmonte and Mr. Bride.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
24 of 32  — 24NEPM-2023 Open House-Bill McLean and Bruce.jpg
Bill McLean and Bruce Stebbins.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
25 of 32  — 25NEPM-2023 Open House-Marston and Bromery.jpg
Linda Marston and Dennis Bromery.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
26 of 32  — 26NEPM-2023 Open House-Patrick w_Ken and Karen Furst.jpg
Patrick Carpenter with Ken and Karen Furst.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
27 of 32  — 27NEPM-2023 Open House-Vanessa and Keisha Green.jpg
Vanessa Cerillo and Keisha Green.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
28 of 32  — 28NEPM-2023 Open House-Lynn, Chris S. 7517.jpg
NEPM's Lynn Page and Chris Schwantner.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
29 of 32  — 29NEPM-2023 Open House-Tony Dunne, Matt Kullberg 7510.jpg
NEPM's Tony Dunne and Matt Kullberg.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
30 of 32  — 30NEPM-2023 Open House-Sonja, Chris Daly7508.jpg
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
31 of 32  — 31NEPM-2023 Open House-Bruce _ John Nowacki.jpg
NEPM's Bruce Stebbins and John Nowacki.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
32 of 32  — 32NEPM-2023 Open House-Kari w_Avery Sharp Band - all looking at camera.jpg
Kari Njiiri with the Avery Sharpe Quartet.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM

On behalf of everyone at NEPM, thank you for joining us for our studio-warming party! We had a great time showing you around and introducing you to our newest Jazz à la Mode host, Avery Sharpe, plus tasting two wines that might end up bumping the beaujolais from your Thanksgiving table next week.

As we take time to appreciate what’s important to us this month, I hope you know how grateful we are for your continued support of New England Public Media.

The new building is more than a physical structure, it’s a symbol of what we aim to be: a destination in downtown Springfield that brings together audio, video, community events, and more, all in service of enriching people’s lives in western Mass. That vision is only possible because of you.

We put together a slideshow of photos from the evening for you to enjoy.

Again, thank you for joining us and we look forward to having you back soon.

Matt
President, NEPM