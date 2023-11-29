Survivors, family members of Lewiston shooting victims can get free UMaine system tuition

The University of Maine System is offering free tuition to survivors of the Lewiston mass shooting, as well as the families of the 18 people killed in the attack.

The waiver was created following a request from Gov. Janet Mills to create a scholarship fund for those directly affected by the shooting.

System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said the system decided to fully waive tuition and fees for anyone who was physically injured in the shooting, as well as spouses, children and stepchildren of those who died.

Malloy said the system hopes the waivers will assist children who lost a parent, as well as other survivors who want to return to school to finish their degree.

"So we want those survivors to know that there is a road that gets them a baccalaureate degree in the future. It is us, reaching out quite frankly, and reaching out to the public to support this campaign," Malloy said.

The system is also launching a scholarship fund to help defray survivors' other college costs, including room and board, and is asking for donations.

Officials estimate that more than 80 people could be eligible for the waiver.