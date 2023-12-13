© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puerto Rico's crumbling health care system contributes to high death rate

Published December 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST

Puerto Rico’s death rate last year surpassed that of any year in the past two decades, including when Hurricane Maria destroyed parts of the island in 2017.

Washington Post reporter Arelis Hernandez joins us to discuss her reporting on how Puerto Rico’s crumbling health care system is leading to the high death rate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.