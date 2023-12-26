© 2023 New England Public Media

Exposing the 'arterial motives' behind questionable surgeries

Published December 26, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST

A whistleblower lawsuit alleges the world’s largest medical device company “groomed” doctors to push its products in unnecessary surgeries at a veterans hospital. ProPublica investigated a tip and found a relatively small group of doctors have performed questionable but lucrative procedures, potentially putting patients at risk of complications and even leg amputations.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with ProPublica reporter Annie Waldman about the series, “Arterial Motives.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.