Why Native American lacrosse greats may not have a spot in the 2028 Olympics

Lacrosse, the oldest organized sport in North America, will be played at the 2028 Olympics. It’s generated a lot of excitement, but one of the best teams in the world, the Haudenosaunee, might not be on the field because they are not tied to a country. What does it mean when Native Americans perfected the sport, but might not be able to compete at the Olympics?

Haudenosaunee player Randy Staats joins host Robin Young.

