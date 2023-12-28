HistoryMakers oral history archive seeks to protect stories of Black lived experience

As red states attempt to limit Black history lessons in public schools, interest in learning about the Black American experience has grown. While the increased interest is good news, the attempts to censor education are still a huge problem.

An oral history nonprofit called The HistoryMakers has been working to preserve as many Black voices and experiences as possible for years, but now that work is even more critical.

Julieanna Richardson, the founder of HistoryMakers, joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about her work and her concerns about the censorship of history.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

