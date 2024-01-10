© 2024 New England Public Media

More snow, wind and thunderstorms are on the way across the U.S.

Published January 10, 2024 at 8:33 AM EST
People walk down a snow-packed street as a winter storm moved through the region in Kansas City, Missouri. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
People walk down a snow-packed street as a winter storm moved through the region in Kansas City, Missouri. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Tuesday’s storm systems brought blizzard conditions in the upper midwest, heavy rain and winds from the mid-Atlantic to New England, and tornadoes in the Florida panhandle. Another storm will hit later this week bringing heavy winds and snow, and thunderstorms across the Midwest and East.

Meteorologist Mark Elliot joins host Scott Tong with the forecast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

