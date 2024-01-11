NFL coach Bill Belichick to leave Patriots after 24 seasons

The iconic football coach Bill Belichick will leave his role as head coach of the New England Patriots after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl wins. Under his leadership, the team largely dominated the league. Belichick — who is second for all-time wins behind Don Shula who coached the Miami Dolphins for decades — had endured a poor run of losses in recent seasons, but remains one of the most respected coaches in American sporting history.

Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy joins host Deepa Fernandes.

