Here are the 2024 Iowa Republican Caucus results

Republicans are holding their traditional caucuses on Jan. 15, and former President Donald Trump has been the clear leader in Iowa polling.

Among his competitors for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a big play to win the state.

Democrats have shaken up their primary calendar. In Iowa, the party will hold its own presidential preference event concluding in March, but given President Biden's status as the party's incumbent, the process is a formality.

