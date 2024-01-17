© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grassroots Ohio group empowers people with felony records to participate in democracy by voting 

Published January 17, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST
Fred B. Ward serves as state director of the grassroots organization Building Freedom Ohio. (Courtesy)
Fred B. Ward serves as state director of the grassroots organization Building Freedom Ohio. (Courtesy)

A community organizer in Ohio is helping formerly incarcerated people who feel powerless after leaving prison to feel powerful by engaging in democracy.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Fred B. Ward about how his personal experience drives his work in a pivotal election year as state director of the grassroots organization Building Freedom Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.