Dana Farber Cancer Institute accused of manipulating study data

Published January 25, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST
A sign hangs from the Dana-Farber Cancer. (Charles Krupa/AP)
The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated with the Harvard Medical School, has been accused of publishing studies that contain data manipulation. As a result of allegations from a molecular biologist, the institute says it has retracted six studies and is correcting 32 of them.

We speak with cancer reporter Angus Chen of STAT News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

