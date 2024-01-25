What happened to Comrade Bishop, the Grenada prime minister executed during a coup?

Assassination. Cold War. American invasion. In March 1979, a socialist revolution toppled an unpopular dictator on the Caribbean island of Grenada. In came a new prime minister: Maurice Bishop. Four years later, a power struggle began. Bishop and several cabinet members were executed during a coup. Their bodies vanished. Four decades later, questions remain: Why did his government fall? Where are the bodies? Was there some cover-up — perhaps involving the U.S. government? A Washington Post podcast investigates an enduring mystery in its podcast, “The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop.”

