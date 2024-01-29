North Korea steps up military maneuvers, cozies up to Russia and abandons goals for reunification
North Korea has been testing more advanced missiles, sending munitions to Russia for its war against Ukraine and blowing up a long-standing statue symbolizing reunification with South Korea. What do all these maneuvers mean?
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ankit Panda, Asia-Pacific expert and Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is the author of “Kim Jong Un and the Bomb: Survival and Deterrence in North Korea.”
