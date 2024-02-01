Photos: Effort to move and examine dead right whale on Martha's Vineyard
A critically endangered right whale washed up dead on the beach at Cow Bay in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard.
The whale, a young female, was found on Sunday night. Since then, crews from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and other organizations have been working to secure the whale and perform an exam to identify the cause of death.
Since 2017, at least 55 North Atlantic right whales have been killed or seriously injured by boat strikes and entanglement in rope and fishing gear. This marks the first time a right whale has been found dead in Massachusetts since 2018.
CAI’s Eve Zuckoff was on the scene in Edgartown and took the following photos of the effort to bring the whale’s body to land for a necropsy.
Please note some images are graphic.
To learn more, listen to an interview between Eve and CAI Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary here, and to see a video of the whale at Cow's Bay, visit our Instagram page here.