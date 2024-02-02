Droughts. Shrinking snowpacks. Changes in rainfall and groundwater. Water woes are growing worldwide.

“Our ability to conserve our way out of a water crisis is going to disappear and … we need some more options,” author and engineer David Sedlak says.

David Sedlak’s new book isn’t about the scale of water problems around the world.

It’s about solutions to those water problems. And how pioneering communities have made great strides forward in curbing their water crises — from Singapore, Australia to right here in the U.S.

“The world has a lot of experiences solving water crises, and my assertion in the book is that we have the means to solve water crises.”

Today, On Point: How communities worldwide are working to solve the water crisis.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Water and air, literally the stuff of all life on this planet. But when we’ve done shows about water in the past, we’ve focused on water crises. For example, just recently we did a show about the astonishingly fast disappearance of the Great Salt Lake, or we’ve done a lot of programs on the mega-drought gripping the entire Western United State.

Excuse me, United States. Or climate change’s impact on the world’s oceans, or water as a source of conflict or water as a reason for increased migration. So yes, there are crises going on out there, but knowing that a crisis exists and what’s causing it isn’t enough, is it? We all need solutions. And that’s where David Sedlak’s new book comes in.

Sedlak is a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He’s also director of the Berkeley Water Center, and his new book is called “Water for All: Global Solutions for a Changing Climate.” And in it, he redefines how we should think about the global water crisis.

He breaks that big, frightening generic down into specific types of challenges, and then introduces us to communities around the world who are leading the way with innovative solutions to those specific problems. So taken together, Sedlak believes the world can find its way to water for all, and he joins us today from Berkeley, California.

Professor David Sedlak, welcome to On Point

DAVID SEDLAK: Oh. Thank you for having me, Meghna. It’s great to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: So first of all, just tell me internally, in your mind, or in your heart and soul, why is it that you feel optimistic that we can find solutions for water for all?

SEDLAK: Not necessarily optimistic.

Optimistic seems to imply that we’re naively believing that crises will be solved. I’m hopeful. And the reason I’m hopeful that we can solve water crises is that I look around the world at communities that have faced great water scarcity, have faced problems like sea level rise or contaminated water supplies.

And I see examples of how creativity, and energy and the willingness to take on these challenges can lead to feasible solutions that we can all learn from and hopefully implement. And so that’s the story I’m hoping to tell in this book.

CHAKRABARTI: I see. So that’s an engineer, I’m going to call it an engineer’s optimism. Because you see solutions at work already, and the question is how to apply them in different places.

So what I’d like to do before we get to the way you’re rethinking or reclassifying the generic global water crisis. I want to actually talk with you about something that you present in the book regarding an important way of looking at why we are where we are around the world. Of course, climate change is a big one, but there’s a page in the book where you present, it’s like the water crisis in six graphs, right?

And you have a graph of population growth over time since 1900, a graph of urban population. Real GDP, global GDP, fertilizer consumption, water use, and the construction of large dams. And they all have the same upward trajectory, but they also all have the same inflection point, right? Between 1900 and 1950.

Growth is there, but it’s shallow. But then around 1950, every single one of these graphs zooms upwards at a much higher rate. And you and others call that the great acceleration. Why do we need to understand what that is?

SEDLAK: The Great Acceleration, or some people refer to it as humanity entering the Anthropocene, the age in which humans start to control the climate.

This is a period of incredible change that took off after the World War II. When a variety of things came together. I guess the increased stability around the world, the change in the global order, and the unleashing of a variety of technologies that were held back during the period of the Great Depression and the war.

And so within a period of a few decades, the world really got cooking in terms of its growth. And that growth has put tremendous strains on the world’s resources, and that’s what we see all the time. It’s not just climate change, but it’s water resources and agricultural land and many other types of things, but we’re recognizing that these kinds of accelerations can’t go on forever.

There has to be a point where it slows down. And we’re indeed seeing that slowing down in the wealthy part of the world, we’re even seeing signs that in the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, we’re seeing it slow down, or at least population growth slow down, and we’re bracing for the next acceleration in places like sub-Saharan Africa, South America, and parts of Southeast Asia.

All of those things mean that we have these challenges, and the challenges are tied to this tremendous growth and migration of people to cities. But coupled with that is an era of tremendous scientific development and technological discovery. So as all of those people came into cities and as the world became wealthier, we developed the means to solve crises.

And I see the world as a race between the impacts of the great acceleration and the great accumulation of wealth around the world, and our abilities of not only our science and technology, but our institutions to keep up with that increasing rate of change. And that’s really what we’re looking at.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Why I really appreciated seeing the changes that essentially humankind has wrought on planet Earth especially in the past 70 years, is that those graphs seem to then add a lot of shaping data to the new set of six ways you categorized different water challenges, right?

Because in the graphs it’s like population growth, urban population, fertilizer consumption, a really important one, real GDP. And then you have this way of thinking about what the different water crises are, right? There’s six of them. You have water for the wealthy. Water for the many, water for the unconnected, water for good health, water for food, and for ecosystems.

So there’s just a couple of those that I’d love to hear more about, Professor Sedlak. And let’s use the Brazilian City of São Paulo as an example. Because you write extensively about the kind of water problems they have had there. And then also some of the, some of what sped some of the solutions that São Paulo has actually implemented.

Can you tell us that story?

SEDLAK: Sure. I’ll only do it though if you call me David and not Professor Sedlak.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, David. Fair enough.

SEDLAK: Okay, good. Brazil falls in this category that I call water crises of water for the many. Most people on earth are not fortunate enough to live in a wealthy country where water is guaranteed to come out of their pipes, 24 hours a day, and to be relatively clean.

Most people live in cities where they have access to flowing water, but that water might not flow all the time. It might not reach everyone in their city, and there’s no guarantee that it’s clean. And places that fall in this middle category, maybe the low- and middle-income countries, they really suffer when there’s a water shortage. Because they’re not as wealthy and can’t just go and build a seawater desalination plant or something like that.

And so São Paulo was really in a bind when they had an extended period of drought. About eight or 10 years ago, and that was because they really rely upon surface water storage in dams and reservoirs outside the city. And so all you need is a few years with less than the average amount of precipitation and you start running out of water.

So maybe people have heard about how Cape Town and South Africa was facing their day zero, the day that the water was stop supposed to stop flowing. While São Paulo was on the same trajectory and people seemed like they felt pretty powerless in their ability to stop it. Because what are you going to do when you have this giant reservoir that’s empty?

You can’t build a reservoir in a hurry and then make it happen. And so the crises that people felt as they saw the reservoir emptying, allowed the city not only to push a little harder on water conservation and threaten people who use too much water, but it allowed them to have money to fix some of the leaking pipes.

So in many countries around the world, anywhere from 20% to 40% of the water that gets put in the water distribution pipes leaks out before it gets to people’s taps. And it’s not all that expensive to fix that problem. But if a utility is just struggling to keep the lights on and do what they have to do, they don’t have the extra money needed to fix leaks in their pipes, for example.

Can I just jump in here, David, for a second? Because you’ve said a couple of things I just want to repeat again, because I think they’re very important. One of them is in a lot of places, including, here in the United States, vast amounts of water, treated water, get lost in transport between the treatment center and people’s homes with leaky pipes.

And in your book, you say specifically that in São Paulo, it was like a quarter, 25% of their treated water was just seeping out of the pipes. And the other thing is when you had mentioned that São Paulo wasn’t really in the habit of investing a lot in its water infrastructure, you make the point there that the best time to make investments in water infrastructure, reservoirs, et cetera, is about 10 years before a water crisis hits a region or a city. So I just want to keep that in mind. Because we’re going to come back to that later about how to change mindsets in terms of preparing in advance for water shortages.

But go ahead and keep telling what happened then when more focus was put on São Paulo’s major water problems, you say politically and financially that freed up resources to do a lot fast. What specifically did they do?

SEDLAK: Sure. So beyond just getting a handle on some of the leaks, they were able to build some modest water infrastructure projects that allowed them to connect parts of the city to each other that formerly weren’t connected.

So you could have one reservoir that might have more water than another one. And move water around that way. And you can start thinking about building new water projects that’ll come online in a year or two or three. And through a combination of getting people to conserve water better, reducing the amount of water that leaked out of pipes and managing the existing resources that they had.

They were able to limp along until it started to rain again. And during that period of crisis, the money had been freed up by the central government to build some new water projects. And so they got on a better trajectory. And hopefully the next time a drought like that happens, they’ll be in good shape.

CHAKRABARTI: As you point out in the book, Brazil was also looking down the pike to hosting the Olympic games, right? Which put even more sort of international pressure on the country to shore up a lot of its infrastructure, including the water infrastructure in São Paulo.

