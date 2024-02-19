© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Americans don't socialize face-to-face as much as they used to

Published February 19, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST
Friends socialize outside a movie theater. (Getty Images)
Friends socialize outside a movie theater. (Getty Images)

The amount of time Americans spend socializing in person has fallen significantly over the past few decades. Between 2003 and 2022, the amount of time American men spend face-to-face socializing has fallen 30%. For teenagers, it’s fallen 45%.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to look at what’s happening and what it means for life and wellbeing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.