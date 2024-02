Mayron Hollis nearly died giving birth, but that was only the beginning. She got pregnant in Tennessee in 2022 after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. She didn’t have money to travel out of state, so she carried the pregnancy to term.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with photographer Stacy Kranitz and reporter Kavitha Surana of ProPublica about Hollis’ story.

