Expert calls for Supreme Court to find middle way on First Amendment tech cases

The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday about a law in Texas that bars large tech companies from taking down posts and a similar law in Florida.

The states say the laws are needed because tech companies are censoring conservatives. But tech companies argue that they have the First Amendment right to moderate content and filter out hate speech.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Scott Wilkens, who is calling on the court to reject some arguments from both sides. He is senior counsel at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, and he wrote an amicus brief in the case.

