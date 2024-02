Fires burning north of Amarillo have blackened more than half a million acres in the Texas panhandle. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from KERA reporter Brad Burt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

