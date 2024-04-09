UConn to welcome home back-to-back NCAA champs, in advance of weekend parade

Students and fans will celebrate UConn's second consecutive men’s basketball championship with a rally tonight at Gampel Pavilion.

UConn beat Purdue Monday night 75-60 in the NCAA title game in Arizona. The Huskies are the first team since 2007 to capture back-to-back national championships.

The “Welcome Home” celebration is expected to kick off around 8:30 p.m., after the team arrives at the UConn campus in Storrs, Connecticut, from Bradley International Airport.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets to the rally if they hope to greet the team. There will be no public or media access when the players land at the airport.

Husky supporters who aren’t able to be in Storrs for the celebration can view the event livestream here, or join festivities later in the week.

UConn victory parade this Saturday in Hartford

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a victory parade and rally will be held in downtown Hartford on Saturday, April 13, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street.

The parade will culminate with a rally outside the main entrance to the XL Center on Trumbull Street.

Around 11:30 a.m. players, coaches, and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

"For the second year in a row, the UConn men's basketball team wowed the nation by dominating the NCAA tournament, and now it's time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they deserve," Lamont said in a statement.

"I urge basketball fans from all over Connecticut to come to Hartford on Saturday morning,” he said. “Show the Huskies how much this team means to our state and how proud we are of their accomplishments."

