Arizona court upholds abortion ban from 1864

A doctor who provides abortion care in Phoenix discusses the court ruling that allows an almost total abortion ban to go into effect in the state. The law would punish health care providers with fines and prison time if they perform an abortion in any instance except to save the life of the pregnant person.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick about whether her clinic will continue operating when the ban goes into effect and how it will affect women’s reproductive health care in Arizona.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

