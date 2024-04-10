Arizona Republican troubled by abortion ruling: 'It needs to be changed'

Democrats — and even some Republicans — in Arizona were alarmed yesterday when the state Supreme Court upheld a Civil War-era law that banned abortions in nearly all cases.

Rep. David Cook is a conservative lawmaker in Arizona who supported the state’s 15-week ban. Cook told Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd that the court got this ruling wrong and that it could lead to a backlash in November.

