Held v. Montana lead plaintiff on future of climate laws as state seeks to overturn landmark victory

Montana seeks to overturn a landmark climate case that found that the state’s dealings with the fossil fuel industry had violated its constitutional provision to provide a “clean and healthful environment” to residents.

We speak to the lead plaintiff in the case, Rikki Held, about the future of climate action in light of the landmark victory and its opposition.

