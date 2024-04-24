'You want a constitution that doesn't work? Have one where everybody's ear is going to be notched

Textualism, which sees a legal system’s original structure as immortal, is the dominating philosophy on the court today.

But retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer argues pragmatism, which considers consequences of legal decisions, is the better mindset.

Today, On Point: How former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer ‘reads the constitution.’

Guest

Stephen Breyer, former associate justice of the Supreme Court. Author of “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism Not Textualism.”

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from “Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism Not Textualism” by Stephen Breyer. Not to be reprinted without permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.