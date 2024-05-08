UVM student protesters take down pro-Palestinian encampment

Organizers with the University of Vermont group Students for Justice in Palestine announced Wednesday that they're taking down their encampment on the school's campus.

In an Instagram post, organizers wrote "the time has now come for us to pivot our energy."

The move comes after 10 days of rallies, teach-ins and organizing within the encampment, which grew to more than 90 tents, according to a Sunday update from organizers. The effort coincided with other pro-Palestinian student demonstrations around Vermont and the U.S.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Students and community members attend a rally on Monday calling for amnesty for the students participating in the encampment in support of Palestine.

"The student body and broader community has heeded the call and mobilized to the Palestinian cause with remarkable strength and determination," organizers wrote in the Instagram post.

The students initially said they would stay camped indefinitely, or until UVM's administration observed five demands — two of which have now partially been met. Organizers credit their encampment for pushing the university to cancel the planned commencement speaker, U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, over her vetoes of resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The university also partially disclosed some endowment investment information, which protesters say they'll now research further.

Students had also called for an academic boycott of Israeli institutions, amnesty for students involved in the encampment and divestment from weapon manufacturers and Israeli companies.

UVM announced last week that it was initiating student disciplinary proceedings for some of those involved in the encampment, which they said violated university rules. The university is reacting positively to Wednesday's decision to pack up, according to a statement from UVM spokesperson Adam White.

"UVM strongly supports freedom of expression. Though student demonstrators have not communicated their intentions to the administration, the university appreciates that students have made efforts to bring their demonstration closer to compliance with university policies," White said in an email.

