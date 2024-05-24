Rigged: What can go wrong when a word becomes linked with a political identity

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode null

If it sounds like political parties speak different languages, social scientist Dannagal Young says they do. She says politicians repeat certain words to speak to their base and move people to action.

About Dannagal Young

Dannagal Young is a professor of communications at the University of Delaware. She is author of null and null. In her work, she researches how digital and traditional media intersect with human psychology, and how our information landscape is affecting democratic health and societal wellbeing.

Young is also a professional improvisational comedian. In 2018, she wrote and performed in Dr. Young Unpacks, a live, one-woman show diving deeply into the psychology of media, politics and pop culture.

