Connecticut lawmakers are in special session this week. Here’s what to know so far

Connecticut legislators are halfway through their June special session, with the Senate passing a bill Wednesday composed of time-sensitive provisions.

The emergency certified bill passed the Senate 20-9 on Wednesday, and will be taken up in the House Thursday. The over 130-page bill addresses issues such as preventing a motor vehicle tax increase in October, and preventing construction management companies from bidding on school projects they run — both of which have broad support.

The bill also includes a measure that stirred controversy. If passed and approved by Gov. Ned Lamont, it would allow the South Central Regional Water Authority to bid for the Bridgeport-based water company Aquarion, an issue that wasn’t considered in the regular session.

Senate Republicans primarily voiced concern about it not going through the formal legislative process.

“Those that founded this government, and the confines of it, knew that at midnight on the last day of session in a part time legislature, that's when session is supposed to end and to bring us all back into this chamber to vote on new provisions only should be done in emergent circumstances,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) in closing statements.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding looks on and listens before voting on S.B. 501. The state senate met Wednesday June 26, 2024 to consider over half a dozen measures in a special session.

Harding also noted that the issues should have been voted on individually, rather than in one bill. Senate Republicans proposed a motion to divide the bill and an amendment to remove the Aquarion measure, which both failed.

Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney (D-New Haven) told reporters there’s a reason for including it this session.

“We're very concerned that without the change that would be provided for in this bill, there would be a danger of perhaps an outside hedge fund or a foreign corporation, sort of like what happened in the acquisition of United Illuminating, we want to give locally based entities as much of a shot as possible,” Looney said.

State Sen. John Fonfara (D-Hartford) said the bid process will be taken in “relatively short order.”

Lamont and legislative leaders said over the weekend that the agenda items required attention soon after the regular session. Other parts of the bill include streamlining work of the State Historic Preservation Office, and preventing construction companies with total responsibility of school projects from bidding on such work.

This story will be updated.